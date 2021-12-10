Singapore’s first local Omicron case is an airport employee who may have interacted with passengers from countries affected by the new Covid-19 variant. Photo: AFP
Singapore reports first local Omicron coronavirus case
- The patient is a 24-year-old airport employee with no recent history of travel, though she may have interacted with travellers from affected countries
- A second ‘preliminary positive’ came from a permanent resident who arrived from France via Germany
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
