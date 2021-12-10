Myanmar’s military has criticised the UN for comments it made after the conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar’s military government accuses UN of interference after Aung San Suu Kyi conviction
- The junta said the United Nations interfered in the judicial process and internal affairs of Myanmar when criticising the jail sentence handed to the deposed leader
- Meanwhile, the US said it was ‘outraged’ by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people before burning them
