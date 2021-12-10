Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa pose with their awards at Oslo City Hall, Norway. Photo: AP
Nobel Peace winner Maria Ressa slams US social media giants for fuelling hate after accepting award
- The Rappler co-founder attacked the technology industry that ‘has allowed a virus of lies to infect each of us’
- Ressa, a critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said facts and truth were at the heart of solving the biggest challenges facing society today
Topic | Nobel Prize
Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa pose with their awards at Oslo City Hall, Norway. Photo: AP