Dickson Yeo, who was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, has been released. Photo: Facebook
Dickson Yeo, who was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, has been released. Photo: Facebook
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore releases foreign agent Dickson Yeo, says spying threat ‘neutralised’

  • The former NUS PhD student was detained last December for acting as a paid foreign agent for China, and was also jailed in the US for spying
  • The Internal Security Department said while his dealings were ‘clandestine’, he did not obtain classified information about Singapore, and is not a security threat

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dickson Yeo, who was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, has been released. Photo: Facebook
Dickson Yeo, who was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act, has been released. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE