The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is searching for those missing after a boat capsized off Johor state. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boat carrying suspected Indonesian migrants capsizes off Malaysia
- Officials say an estimated 60 people were on the boat which capsized off Johor state on the southern tip of the Malay peninsula in bad weather
- Eleven bodies have been found and 27 people are missing. Search and rescue operations are under way
