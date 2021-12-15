The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is searching for those missing after a boat capsized off Johor state. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boat carrying suspected Indonesian migrants capsizes off Malaysia

  • Officials say an estimated 60 people were on the boat which capsized off Johor state on the southern tip of the Malay peninsula in bad weather
  • Eleven bodies have been found and 27 people are missing. Search and rescue operations are under way

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Dec, 2021

