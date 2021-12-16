A member of the Philippine Coast Guard conducts a rescue operation during flooding caused by super typhoon Rai in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Super Typhoon Rai slams into Philippines, tens of thousands evacuate

  • The storm, known locally as ‘Odette’, made landfall on the southern island of Siargao with winds of 195km/h, as officials warn of severe damage and flooding
  • More than 90,000 have sought emergency shelter and evacuations are still under way. It is the second super typhoon since September

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:01pm, 16 Dec, 2021

