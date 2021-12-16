Vietnam’s National Assembly building in Hanoi where four activists were sentenced in court this week. Photo: AP
Vietnam jails fourth dissident for 10 years for ‘opposing the state’

  • Do Nam Trung and three others are accused of spreading information on social media that was ‘aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam’
  • Earlier in the week Trinh Ba Phuong and Nguyen Thi Tam were sentenced to 10 years and six years, and prominent journalist Pham Doan Trang to nine years

Associated Press
Updated: 8:55pm, 16 Dec, 2021

