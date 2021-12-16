Vietnam’s National Assembly building in Hanoi where four activists were sentenced in court this week. Photo: AP
Vietnam jails fourth dissident for 10 years for ‘opposing the state’
- Do Nam Trung and three others are accused of spreading information on social media that was ‘aimed at opposing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam’
- Earlier in the week Trinh Ba Phuong and Nguyen Thi Tam were sentenced to 10 years and six years, and prominent journalist Pham Doan Trang to nine years
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnam’s National Assembly building in Hanoi where four activists were sentenced in court this week. Photo: AP