Philippine Coast Guard workers evacuate residents living along a coastline in the Caraga region. Photo: PCG via EPA-EFE
Philippines’ deadly Typhoon Rai cuts off roads, power as 30,000 people displaced

  • At least 1 person has been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year
  • More than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon charged across the Pacific Ocean and smashed into the country

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:30pm, 17 Dec, 2021

