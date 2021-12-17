Philippine Coast Guard workers evacuate residents living along a coastline in the Caraga region. Photo: PCG via EPA-EFE
Philippines’ deadly Typhoon Rai cuts off roads, power as 30,000 people displaced
- At least 1 person has been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year
- More than 300,000 people sought emergency shelter as the typhoon charged across the Pacific Ocean and smashed into the country
Topic | The Philippines
