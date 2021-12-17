Myanmar villagers, including 500 children, fled to Thailand following clashes between Myanmar troops and an ethnic Karen rebel group. Photo: AP
Thousands flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army
- Displaced include more than 500 children after latest conflict between the Karen National Union (KNU) and Myanmar army
- Myanmar was plunged into turmoil when the military ousted a civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1
Topic | Myanmar
