Myanmar villagers, including 500 children, fled to Thailand following clashes between Myanmar troops and an ethnic Karen rebel group. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thousands flee to Thailand as rebels clash with Myanmar army

  • Displaced include more than 500 children after latest conflict between the Karen National Union (KNU) and Myanmar army
  • Myanmar was plunged into turmoil when the military ousted a civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1

Reuters
Updated: 9:49pm, 17 Dec, 2021

