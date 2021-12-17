Coronavirus has thrown the spotlight on conditions in the kingdom’s overcrowded jails. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thai prisoners riot to demand better Covid-19 medical treatment
- Some 400 inmates at Krabi’s main provincial prison became violent, setting fire to bedding; around 200 were later found to be infected with coronavirus
- Thailand’s 300,000-strong prison population has reportedly had 86,432 cases of coronavirus, including 185 deaths
Topic | Thailand protests
