Coronavirus has thrown the spotlight on conditions in the kingdom’s overcrowded jails. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus has thrown the spotlight on conditions in the kingdom’s overcrowded jails. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thai prisoners riot to demand better Covid-19 medical treatment

  • Some 400 inmates at Krabi’s main provincial prison became violent, setting fire to bedding; around 200 were later found to be infected with coronavirus
  • Thailand’s 300,000-strong prison population has reportedly had 86,432 cases of coronavirus, including 185 deaths

Topic |   Thailand protests
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:20pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coronavirus has thrown the spotlight on conditions in the kingdom’s overcrowded jails. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus has thrown the spotlight on conditions in the kingdom’s overcrowded jails. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE