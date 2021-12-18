An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard
An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Pleas for help in Philippines after killer Typhoon Rai leaves island province ‘levelled to the ground’

  • Typhoon Rai slammed into the Philippines’ southeastern coast Thursday, leaving a path of destruction
  • Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have joined search and rescue efforts

Topic |   Extreme weather
Agencies

Updated: 3:22pm, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard
An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard
READ FULL ARTICLE