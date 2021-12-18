An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard
Pleas for help in Philippines after killer Typhoon Rai leaves island province ‘levelled to the ground’
- Typhoon Rai slammed into the Philippines’ southeastern coast Thursday, leaving a path of destruction
- Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel have joined search and rescue efforts
Topic | Extreme weather
An aerial view of a village in Surigao City, southern Philippines after the typhoon. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard