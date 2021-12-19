A motorcyclist crosses a flooded street after heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: DPA
Thousands displaced in Malaysia after torrential rains cause flooding
- Eight of the country’s 16 states and federal territories saw water levels rising to dangerous levels after monsoon rains
- Selangor – Malaysia’s wealthiest and most populous region surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur – was hardest hit, with at least 4,000 evacuated
Topic | Malaysia
A motorcyclist crosses a flooded street after heavy rains in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: DPA