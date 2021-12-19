A woman salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai, in Talisay, Cebu province, Philippines. Photo: AP
Typhoon Rai death toll rises as Philippines ramps up rescue, recovery efforts

  • More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year ravaged parts of the country
  • The popular tourist destination Bohol was devastated, with 49 reported dead and 10 still missing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:04pm, 19 Dec, 2021

