A woman salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai, in Talisay, Cebu province, Philippines. Photo: AP
Typhoon Rai death toll rises as Philippines ramps up rescue, recovery efforts
- More than 300,000 people fled their homes as the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year ravaged parts of the country
- The popular tourist destination Bohol was devastated, with 49 reported dead and 10 still missing
Topic | The Philippines
A woman salvages parts of her home damaged due to Typhoon Rai, in Talisay, Cebu province, Philippines. Photo: AP