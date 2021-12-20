Residents salvage parts of their homes damaged due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines. Photo: AP
Typhoon Rai death toll climbs past 200 in Philippines
- At least 239 people were injured after the super typhoon ravaged the southern and central regions of the country
- Seventy-four people died in Bohol, one of the hardest-hit islands
Topic | The Philippines
