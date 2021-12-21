People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore finds suspected Omicron cluster linked to gym; New Zealand delays border reopening

  • The health ministry detected a cluster of three cases in fully vaccinated people and Omicron was confirmed in two patients
  • Elsewhere, Indonesia is planning to extend the mandatory quarantine period to 14 days for foreign visitors over Omicron fears

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:21am, 21 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE