People wearing face masks pass a sign put up to encourage social distancing at Marina Bay in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore finds suspected Omicron cluster linked to gym; New Zealand delays border reopening
- The health ministry detected a cluster of three cases in fully vaccinated people and Omicron was confirmed in two patients
- Elsewhere, Indonesia is planning to extend the mandatory quarantine period to 14 days for foreign visitors over Omicron fears
