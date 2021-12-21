Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad in 2018. He is due to be released from hospital any day now. Photo: AP
Mahathir, Malaysia’s former Prime Minister, ‘to be discharged from hospital’ in coming days
- Doctors for 96-year-old, one of nation’s most dominant political figures, ‘satisfied with investigations’ carried out since his admission last week
- Unclear exactly why Mahatir was hospitalised but he has a history of heart attacks and has previously had bypass surgery
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahatir Mohamad in 2018. He is due to be released from hospital any day now. Photo: AP