The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Landslide at jade mine in Myanmar leaves dozens missing
- Rescuers say 70-100 people are missing and one body has been found at the Hpakant mine close to the Chinese border in Kachin state
- Scores die each year working in the country’s lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China
Topic | Myanmar
The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE