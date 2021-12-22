The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Landslide at jade mine in Myanmar leaves dozens missing

  • Rescuers say 70-100 people are missing and one body has been found at the Hpakant mine close to the Chinese border in Kachin state
  • Scores die each year working in the country’s lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:05pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Hpakant jade mining area in Myanmar’s Kachin State, where a landslide has left dozens missing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE