A man stands on his damaged house after Typhoon Rai hit Surigao City, southern Philippines. Photo: AP
A man stands on his damaged house after Typhoon Rai hit Surigao City, southern Philippines. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine forecasters say Typhoon Rai ‘exceeded all predictions’ as it rapidly intensified

  • The super typhoon which hit the Philippines, leaving nearly 400 dead, was initially expected to cause only ‘considerable damage’
  • As with Hurricane Ida, warm ocean water and differing wind speeds near the eye of the storm acted as fuel to whip it up into a more severe event

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:00pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man stands on his damaged house after Typhoon Rai hit Surigao City, southern Philippines. Photo: AP
A man stands on his damaged house after Typhoon Rai hit Surigao City, southern Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE