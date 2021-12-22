A man stands on his damaged house after Typhoon Rai hit Surigao City, southern Philippines. Photo: AP
Philippine forecasters say Typhoon Rai ‘exceeded all predictions’ as it rapidly intensified
- The super typhoon which hit the Philippines, leaving nearly 400 dead, was initially expected to cause only ‘considerable damage’
- As with Hurricane Ida, warm ocean water and differing wind speeds near the eye of the storm acted as fuel to whip it up into a more severe event
Topic | The Philippines
