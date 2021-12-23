People ride bicycles along the promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore, as the city state learns to live with the virus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore jumps in Covid resilience ranking; Australia cases surge
- Singapore, which fell sharply after being ranked top in the Bloomberg index, has found an equilibrium of relatively open travel while maintaining domestic restrictions
- Elsewhere, Australia’s New South Wales reported 5,715 new Covid-19 cases, a 52 per cent jump from the previous record posted a day earlier
