Rescuers are seen after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
More bodies found after landslide at Myanmar jade mine, scores still missing
- The death toll has risen to three but rescuers say at least 70 remain missing after the landslide in Hpakant
- The incident is the latest tragedy to hit the poorly regulated multibillion-dollar industry. Last year a landslide killed nearly 300 miners
Topic | Myanmar
