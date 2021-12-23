Rescuers are seen after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Rescuers are seen after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

More bodies found after landslide at Myanmar jade mine, scores still missing

  • The death toll has risen to three but rescuers say at least 70 remain missing after the landslide in Hpakant
  • The incident is the latest tragedy to hit the poorly regulated multibillion-dollar industry. Last year a landslide killed nearly 300 miners

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:00pm, 23 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescuers are seen after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
Rescuers are seen after a landslide at a jade mine in the Hpakant area of Kachin State, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE