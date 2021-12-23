Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been in hospital. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after ‘medical investigations’
- Political legend was premier twice and became the longest-serving prime minister in the country when he retired in 2003
- The 96-year-old has had many health scares, including two heart bypasses, but was active in politics after the operations
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been in hospital. Photo: Reuters