Lieutenant General Hun Manet, son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, delivers a speech in 2020. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s ruling party endorses Hun Sen’s son Hun Manet as ‘prime minister candidate in the future’
- Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years and earlier this month said he would support his son as his successor, but did not say when he would retire
- The Cambodia People’s Party said its central committee unanimously endorsed Hun Manet, 44, a deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces
