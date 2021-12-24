Lieutenant General Hun Manet, son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, delivers a speech in 2020. Photo: AP
Lieutenant General Hun Manet, son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, delivers a speech in 2020. Photo: AP
Cambodia’s ruling party endorses Hun Sen’s son Hun Manet as ‘prime minister candidate in the future’

  • Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years and earlier this month said he would support his son as his successor, but did not say when he would retire
  • The Cambodia People’s Party said its central committee unanimously endorsed Hun Manet, 44, a deputy commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces

Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Dec, 2021

