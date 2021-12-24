Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits a flood-hit area in Pahang. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits a flood-hit area in Pahang. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Flooded Malaysians vent fury at PM Ismail Sabri on Twitter over slow relief effort

  • Netizens use the ‘Do Not Donate To Government’ hashtag to protest against the administration’s handling of the crisis
  • The phrase refers to a public fundraiser launched by the government to help the victims of the floods that have displaced more than 61,000 people

Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:17pm, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits a flood-hit area in Pahang. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits a flood-hit area in Pahang. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE