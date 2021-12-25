A mother and son look at their house destroyed by Typhoon Rai. She has rice, four small cans of sardines and corned beef for Christmas. Photo: AP
Philippines typhoon Rai: ‘Please don’t forget us’; homes, water, food, power shortages

  • Governor of hard-hit Bohol province, where more than 100 people died and 150,000 houses were destroyed or damaged, asks foreign aid agencies to help
  • ‘There is overwhelming fear, there are no gifts, there were no Christmas Eve dinners, there is none of that today’, said Governor Arthur Yap

Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:52pm, 25 Dec, 2021

