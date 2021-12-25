Vehicles smoulder in Kayah state, Myanmar, where women and children, were shot dead. Photo: AP
Myanmar: ‘We found 27 skulls’; bodies burnt, including women and children, in Kayah state
- ‘People’s Defence Forces’ (PDF) have sprang up across the country to fight the junta, resulting in clashes and reprisals
- A member of a local PDF group said its fighters had found burnt-out vehicles with the dead bodies inside
