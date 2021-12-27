People wearing face masks walk along the Orchard Road shopping area in Singapore. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore eases isolation rules for Omicron cases; Australia tightens rules to stem spike in cases
- Instead of being isolated in dedicated facilities by default, people infected with Omicron will recover at home or be treated at community care facilities
- Singapore’s Health Ministry said foreigners seeking to work, study or reside in the country need to be vaccinated
