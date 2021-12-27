Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar court defers verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi’s walkie talkie case amid spate of civilian killings

  • The court postponed a verdict until January 10 in the second of nearly a dozen cases against Suu Kyi that could see her jailed for more than 100 years
  • The postponement came as a senior UN official said he was horrified by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed in Myanmar on Friday

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:21pm, 27 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE