Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP
Myanmar court defers verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi’s walkie talkie case amid spate of civilian killings
- The court postponed a verdict until January 10 in the second of nearly a dozen cases against Suu Kyi that could see her jailed for more than 100 years
- The postponement came as a senior UN official said he was horrified by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed in Myanmar on Friday
Topic | Myanmar
Aung San Suu Kyi attends a ceremony in July 2019. Photo: AFP