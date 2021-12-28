Private residential houses and public housing estates are seen in the Hougang area of Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore rents hit six-year high, as inflation fuels expatriate housing woes

  • Construction delays, returning homeowners, and an increased demand for space to work from home all reduced rental stock and pushed tenants into the market
  • This year alone, some units costing US$1,800 to US$2,900 per month have already seen rental growth of at least 10 per cent to 15 per cent, observers say

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:07am, 28 Dec, 2021

