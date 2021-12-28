A Boeing 737 MAX aeroplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, in June last year. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia allows Boeing 737 MAX, plane at centre of fatal Lion Air crash, back in its skies

  • A crash involving a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air killed 189 people in October 2018. Investigations revealed design flaws in the flight-control systems
  • Indonesia joins its neighbours Malaysia and Singapore in resuming use of the aircraft. It also has been cleared in most other major markets

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:45pm, 28 Dec, 2021

