A Boeing 737 MAX aeroplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, in June last year. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia allows Boeing 737 MAX, plane at centre of fatal Lion Air crash, back in its skies
- A crash involving a 737 MAX operated by Lion Air killed 189 people in October 2018. Investigations revealed design flaws in the flight-control systems
- Indonesia joins its neighbours Malaysia and Singapore in resuming use of the aircraft. It also has been cleared in most other major markets
Topic | Indonesia
A Boeing 737 MAX aeroplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, in June last year. Photo: Reuters