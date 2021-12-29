Rohingya refugees stranded on a wooden boat on the water off Bireuen, Aceh province, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Indonesia plans to turn away boat with 120 Rohingya refugees; ‘weak’ and at sea for 28 days
- The boat is reportedly leaking and has a damaged engine, is floating in the open sea in harsh weather, and may be at risk of capsizing
- The refugees look ‘weak but fine’; they had been at sea for 28 days before their boat’s engine broke; officials plan to repair it so it can sail on to Malaysia
