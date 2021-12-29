Newly named Chinese panda cub Le Le with her mother Jia Jia in Singapore. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Chinese giant panda cub born in Singapore has been named Le Le
- More than 64,000 votes were submitted in an online poll held last month to decide the name of the first Singapore-born giant panda
- Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said the panda’s birth in August was a symbol of friendship between Singapore and China
Topic | China-Singapore relations
