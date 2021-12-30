A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg
COP26 deforestation pledge: what Indonesia, Brazil and the world can do to make it a success
- Nations must quickly strengthen forest protection laws, line up funding and include indigenous people in conservation efforts, experts say
- Similar pledges have been made in the past, but have not been met by governments and businesses
Topic | Environment
A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg