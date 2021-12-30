A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg
A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg
Environment
Asia /  Southeast Asia

COP26 deforestation pledge: what Indonesia, Brazil and the world can do to make it a success

  • Nations must quickly strengthen forest protection laws, line up funding and include indigenous people in conservation efforts, experts say
  • Similar pledges have been made in the past, but have not been met by governments and businesses

Topic |   Environment
Thomson Reuters Foundation in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:00am, 30 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg
A deforested area is seen near El Capricho, Guaviare department, Colombia, in November. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE