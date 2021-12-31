Crowd at a bus terminal in the Philippines where Covid-19 cases are high. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines on alert as infections hit 2-month high; woman charged who skipped quarantine to party
- With about 2.84 million cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia
- Filipino woman who flew to Manila from the US and attended a party the next day infected at least 15 close contacts
