Crowd at a bus terminal in the Philippines where Covid-19 cases are high. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines on alert as infections hit 2-month high; woman charged who skipped quarantine to party

  • With about 2.84 million cases and 51,504 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia
  • Filipino woman who flew to Manila from the US and attended a party the next day infected at least 15 close contacts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 7:35pm, 31 Dec, 2021

