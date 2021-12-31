Rohingya refugees arrive in a wooden boat at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Rohingya refugees arrive in a wooden boat at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Rohingya refugees undergo Covid-19 quarantine after Indonesia allows damaged boat to dock

  • Efforts to rescue passengers, mainly women and children, began after Indonesia’s government said it would allow the vessel to dock because conditions were so severe
  • United Nations refugee agency is assisting the government and local community to establish a quarantine process in line with international public health protocols

Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:50pm, 31 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rohingya refugees arrive in a wooden boat at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Rohingya refugees arrive in a wooden boat at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE