Rohingya refugees arrive in a wooden boat at Krueng Geukueh Port in North Aceh, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Rohingya refugees undergo Covid-19 quarantine after Indonesia allows damaged boat to dock
- Efforts to rescue passengers, mainly women and children, began after Indonesia’s government said it would allow the vessel to dock because conditions were so severe
- United Nations refugee agency is assisting the government and local community to establish a quarantine process in line with international public health protocols
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
