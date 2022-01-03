Singapore’s economy last quarter grew 5.9 per cent from the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s economy on course for fastest growth in more than a decade
- The city state’s GDP grew 2.6 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous three months, the trade ministry said
- The last quarter acceleration helped push growth for the full year to 7.2 per cent, the fastest since 2010
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s economy last quarter grew 5.9 per cent from the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters