Singapore’s economy last quarter grew 5.9 per cent from the same period a year ago. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s economy on course for fastest growth in more than a decade

  • The city state’s GDP grew 2.6 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from the previous three months, the trade ministry said
  • The last quarter acceleration helped push growth for the full year to 7.2 per cent, the fastest since 2010

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:27am, 3 Jan, 2022

