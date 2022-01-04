Photo of suspected militant Ahmad Gazali, bottom left, who was killed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Indonesia suspected militant accused of beheadings is killed in police crackdown
- Ahmad Gazali, a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, was shot by military and police officers as part of a sweeping counterterrorism campaign
- Police say Gazali conducted several executions as the group claimed responsibility for killing police officers and minority Christians
Topic | Indonesia
Photo of suspected militant Ahmad Gazali, bottom left, who was killed on Tuesday. Photo: AFP