People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus level in Singapore ‘unknown’, US CDC warns; Thailand to review quarantine suspension

  • The public health agency reinstated the city state as a highest Covid-19 risk level destination
  • Elsewhere, a government survey found that more than eight in 10 Indonesians have developed antibody against Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:47am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE