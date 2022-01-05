Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte says won’t apologise for drug war deaths
- The president also said he was willing to face trial by a local court but will not recognise the ICC, where a case has been filed against him for the deadly campaign
- At least 6,221 people have been killed in drug operations from July 2016 to November 2021, but rights groups say the actual death toll could be much more higher
