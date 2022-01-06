Elroy Cheo envisions an online club where membership is open to anyone holding the start-up ARC’s non-fungible tokens. Photo: Instagram
Sons of Singapore tycoons team up to develop NFT social networking app ARC
- Financier Peter Lim’s son Kiat Lim and Mewah International’s Elroy Cheo’s start-up aims to bring together individuals from Taiwan to Australia to network
- The company plans to charge an annual subscription fee for those who eschew its non-fungible tokens
Topic | Singapore
