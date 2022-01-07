A cluster of Covid-19 infections has been confirmed at the US Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: US to revise Singapore travel advisory; Japanese regions hosting American bases brace for curbs
- The move came days after the CDC reclassified its Covid-19 warning for the city state and said the situation there was ‘unknown’
- Elsewhere, a fully vaccinated 23-year-old man with no significant underlying health conditions died of Covid-19 in Sydney
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
