Malaysian former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital again. Photo: EPA
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised for elective medical procedure twice in two months
- The former politician, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted to the institute for the second time since December
- The 96-year-old was Malaysia’s PM for 22 years and returned for a second stint, becoming the world’s oldest head of government
Topic | Malaysia
