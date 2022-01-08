Myanmar refugees settle temporarily on the Moei River Bank at the Thai-Myanmar border. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar villagers seek ‘freedom’ from violence as thousands set up camp along Thai border

  • Heavy fighting between the Myanmar military, which seized power in a coup last year, and resistance fighters has killed or displaced thousands of civilians
  • Many have fled to Thailand, although poor conditions in refugee camps there have prompted some to return to the Myanmar side of the border

Reuters
Updated: 1:04pm, 8 Jan, 2022

