Myanmar refugees settle temporarily on the Moei River Bank at the Thai-Myanmar border. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar villagers seek ‘freedom’ from violence as thousands set up camp along Thai border
- Heavy fighting between the Myanmar military, which seized power in a coup last year, and resistance fighters has killed or displaced thousands of civilians
- Many have fled to Thailand, although poor conditions in refugee camps there have prompted some to return to the Myanmar side of the border
