A person fixes a makeshift tent in Mambaling, Cebu. Photo: AP
A person fixes a makeshift tent in Mambaling, Cebu. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Typhoon Rai: Philippine residents dying of diarrhoea as millions lack clean water, food

  • Three weeks after the typhoon struck southern and central islands, aid groups warn of a ‘mounting health crisis’ as they scale up the disaster response
  • Some 895 people have been struck by diarrhoea since the typhoon struck, mostly among those left homeless, with nine people dead

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:45pm, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A person fixes a makeshift tent in Mambaling, Cebu. Photo: AP
A person fixes a makeshift tent in Mambaling, Cebu. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE