A person fixes a makeshift tent in Mambaling, Cebu. Photo: AP
Typhoon Rai: Philippine residents dying of diarrhoea as millions lack clean water, food
- Three weeks after the typhoon struck southern and central islands, aid groups warn of a ‘mounting health crisis’ as they scale up the disaster response
- Some 895 people have been struck by diarrhoea since the typhoon struck, mostly among those left homeless, with nine people dead
