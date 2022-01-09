Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir Mohamad undergoes successful ‘elective medical procedure’
- The 96-year-old former PM was admitted to Malaysia’s National Heart Institute on Friday – the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised
- The institute said Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had an elective medical procedure that was ‘uneventful and went as planned’
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg