Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s former PM Mahathir Mohamad undergoes successful ‘elective medical procedure’

  • The 96-year-old former PM was admitted to Malaysia’s National Heart Institute on Friday – the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalised
  • The institute said Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had an elective medical procedure that was ‘uneventful and went as planned’

Reuters
Reuters in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 4:46pm, 9 Jan, 2022

