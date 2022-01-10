A protester holds a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon last year. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon last year. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta jails Aung San Suu Kyi for another 4 years over walkie-talkies, coronavirus

  • The 76-year-old Suu Kyi was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules
  • Monday’s sentence adds to an earlier two-year jail term the ousted leader received for incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules while campaigning

Topic |   Aung San Suu Kyi
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:12pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon last year. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi at a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE