Magawa seen with his gold medal for his work in detecting landmines. File photo: AFP
RIP, Magawa: Cambodia’s hero rat who detected landmines dies at age of 8
- Magawa, who sniffed out over 100 mines across his career, died ‘peacefully’ this weekend at the age of eight, said the Belgian charity which trained him
- It added Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm
Topic | Cambodia
