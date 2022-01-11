Magawa seen with his gold medal for his work in detecting landmines. File photo: AFP
RIP, Magawa: Cambodia’s hero rat who detected landmines dies at age of 8

  • Magawa, who sniffed out over 100 mines across his career, died ‘peacefully’ this weekend at the age of eight, said the Belgian charity which trained him
  • It added Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:24pm, 11 Jan, 2022

