Condoms are dipped into latex tanks on the production line at Karex. Photo: Alexandra Radu
Pandemic caused condom sales to droop, says Malaysia-based contraceptive giant Karex

  • Karex, the world’s largest condom manufacturer, said sales were down as much as 40 per cent, despite earlier forecasts of a pandemic-induced surge in demand
  • Sales have improved in recent weeks, but Karex isn’t taking any chances – it plans to diversify into the new high-growth area of medical glove manufacturing

Business Insider
Updated: 10:26am, 12 Jan, 2022

