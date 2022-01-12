Condoms are dipped into latex tanks on the production line at Karex. Photo: Alexandra Radu
Pandemic caused condom sales to droop, says Malaysia-based contraceptive giant Karex
- Karex, the world’s largest condom manufacturer, said sales were down as much as 40 per cent, despite earlier forecasts of a pandemic-induced surge in demand
- Sales have improved in recent weeks, but Karex isn’t taking any chances – it plans to diversify into the new high-growth area of medical glove manufacturing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
