A medical worker shows a negative Covid-19 antigen test result in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: in the Philippines, more than 2 in 5 people tested for Covid-19 have it; Indonesia begins booster roll-out
- The positivity rate has surged to 46 per cent in the Philippines – more than four times the level at the end of 2021. Cases jumped amid year-end holidays
- Elsewhere, South Korea’s curbs to cap Omicron’s spread force some out of work; and Covid-19 deaths hit a fresh pandemic high in Australia’s New South Wales
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker shows a negative Covid-19 antigen test result in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua