Singapore officials have warned people chasing digital investment opportunities to exercise caution and participate ‘responsibly’. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Singapore
Singapore officials urges caution on cryptocurrencies after scams raise questions in parliament

  • Singapore has expressed a desire to become a hub for cryptocurrency and financial technology, but officials are proceeding with caution
  • MPs have warned of Singaporeans losing tens of thousands of dollars to scams such as one ‘gaming craze’ called Neko Inu

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:14pm, 12 Jan, 2022

