A customer considers cuts of pork at a meat market in Bangkok on Monday. Pork prices have soared in Thailand amid concerns about an African swine fever outbreak. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s pork shortage spurs demand for chicken – as China, South Korea, the Philippines halt Canadian beef imports over mad cow disease
- Thailand’s pork supply has fallen around 30 per cent over the past year amid Covid-19 restrictions and curbs to prevent the spread of African swine fever
- Elsewhere, the discovery of a case of mad cow disease in Canada prompted China, South Korea and the Philippines to temporarily suspend Canadian beef imports
Topic | Food and agriculture
